Anniversary

Anniversary Betty and George Wilhelm Betty and George Wilhelm will be celebrating their 50th Wedding Anniversary on June 12, 2020. They were married in Las Vegas, NV. On June 12, 1970. Jim and Cyndi Rodgers would like to invite you to stop by and say hello or send cards to: 2301 West 18th St., Scottsbluff, Ne. 69361. They request no gifts.

