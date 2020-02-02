Bill and Mary Jo Huelle of Hubbard’s Hill (Mitchell) celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on January 31, 2020. They were married at United Methodist Church, Bassett, NE on January 31, 1970.
They have two children; Shawn Huelle, PhD of Freiburg Germany, and Sara Huelle of Minneapolis, MN and grandchildren, Lucy, Howard, & Maeve.
Bill and Mary Jo’s children would like to thank their parents for instilling in them a deep sense of community service. Mary Jo has served the community at both Gering and Minatare Public Schools, Bill at Waite Lumber Company, and both, for the last 35 years, at Calvary Lutheran in Scottsbluff.
