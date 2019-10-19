Christopher Charles McNees, Hillary Jo Stoddard

Christopher Charles McNees of Yoder, Wyoming, and Hillary Jo Stoddard of Harrisburg, Nebraska, were united in marriage on Oct. 20, 2018, at her parents’ ranch in Banner County with Bishop Ryan Clayton officiating.
Chris is the son of Rick and Marla McNees of Hanna, Wyoming. The bride is the daughter of Monty and Dynette Stoddard of Harrisburg, Nebraska. The bride brings a beautiful daughter to the marriage, Bralyn Kayhill, age 6.
Maid of honor was Kaylea Stoddard, sister of the bride; Bridesmaids were Kari Covey, Whitnie Olsen and Laura Reznor.
Best man was James McNees, oldest brother of the groom. Groomsmen were Bryan Yeik, Perry McNees and Rian Rousselle.
The couple will be celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.
