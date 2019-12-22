Daryl and Lana Payne of Gering, Nebraska, celebrate 50 years of (mostly) wedded bliss on December 22, 2019.
The high school sweethearts still remember the first time they saw the other in their Lexington, Nebraska, classrooms. Daryl first noticed Lana in their 10th-grade math class. Her green wool skirt caught his eye and her face his attention. “Who’s that girl?” he asked a friend.
Lana has a similarly clear memory of a day early in her junior year when Daryl walked into their typing class in his fashionable (for the 1960s) light blue jeans, a paisley shirt, black loafers, and black rim glasses. She remembers thinking, “Wow, he looks pretty cute!”
The sweethearts spent a year apart to attend different colleges. Their long-distance phone bills were so expensive that they decided they could live together on less than what they were paying AT&T.
So, Daryl and Lana married and moved to Boulder, Colorado, where they lived for the next 18 years. Memories of their newlywed life include the creative ways they found to entertain themselves as college students on a budget. They couldn’t afford a TV, so they watched the antics of their pet gerbils instead. They experimented with new recipes, including a particularly disgusting tuna casserole they made together and ruined by using a head of garlic instead of a clove.
A favorite memory of their early life together was a car-camping trip they took through southern Colorado, exploring the Sand Dunes and Black Canyon of Gunnison. While they lived in Boulder, Daryl worked as a pharmacist at Denver’s Saint Anthony’s Hospital and Lana worked as a professional seamstress, opening her own business sewing outdoor gear and clothing. The couple had two children: Sarah and Zachary.
The Payne family moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska, in 1987. By this time, the couple spent a great deal of their time together traveling to and attending their kids’ school and athletic events.
During this busy time, Lana returned to college to complete her teaching degree, after which she taught in Bridgeport Elementary for 22 years. Daryl continued his career as a pharmacist at Regional West Medical Center and tried to make time for his then-favorite hobby of fishing.
Since they’d spent most of their lives doing things together, Daryl and Lana also retired together on the same day in 2015. Retired life has kept them busy volunteering at the First Presbyterian Church, participating in the Western Nebraska Cycling Club, and spending time outdoors and with family and friends. One of their favorite times of retired life thus far was a hike to Sperry Chalet in Glacier National Park.
Daryl and Lana are looking forward to spending many more years together, including sharing pints of Haagen-Dazs Swiss Almond Vanilla ice cream in the evenings as they have done for the last 50 years. On their radar for future adventures is a trip to Patagonia.
Their children and families, along with their many friends, joyfully celebrate 50 years of love and marriage for Daryl and Lana.
