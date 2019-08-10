David and Janet Underhill recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on August 3rd. The couple were married August 3, 1969 at the Bethlehem Lutheran Church in WaKeeney, Kansas.
Their family includes their sons Eric (Billie) Underhill and Greg (Melissa) Underhill of Cheyenne, Wyoming. Their grandchildren are Britany Swartz (Dustin) of Mitchell, Bailee Underhill of Kimball, and Lindsey, Jazlyn and Anesah Underhill, all of Cheyenne, Wyoming. They have one great-grandson, Colton Swartz of Mitchell.
After a small family gathering, their children would like to honor them with a card shower. Cards may be mailed to: 40227 Willow Dr., Mitchell, NE 69357.