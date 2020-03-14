Dennis and Conni Ostendorf celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on March 12, 2020. They were married on March 12, 1970 in San Diego, California. Their family invites you to send congratulations to them at: P.O. Box 111, Morrill, NE 69358.
