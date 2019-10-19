Don and Linda Gross

Celebrating 50 Years!!!

The children of Don and Linda Gross; Julie (Darren) Knight and James (Brenda) Gross are proud to announce the 50th wedding anniversary of their parents. Don and Linda were married in Scottsbluff on Oct. 25, 1969, and spent their honeymoon in beautiful Yellowstone National Park’s Mammoth Lodge.

Thank you for the loving example of commitment you have shown our family!

