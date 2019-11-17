Don & Pam Weinmeister

Don and Pam Weinmeister are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.
Their children, Jennifer and Joseph Gaul and Patrick Weinmeister, along with their grandchildren, Andrew, Bryson and Christopher Gaul, would like to honor them with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to: Don and Pam Weinmeister, P.O. Box 543, Morrill, NE 69358.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.