Don & Pam Weinmeister

Don and Pam Weinmeister are celebrating their 47th wedding anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019.

Their children, Jennifer and Joseph Gaul and Patrick Weinmeister, along with their grandchildren, Andrew, Bryson and Christopher Gaul, would like to honor them with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to: Don and Pam Weinmeister, P.O. Box 543, Morrill, NE 69358.

