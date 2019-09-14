Dorothy (Strauch) and Herman Nuss celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Sept. 5.
They were united in marriage Sept. 5, 1954, at Gering Zion Church.
They have two daughters, Roxanne Subjeck and her husband Terry and Kim Franco, 6 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.
The couple resides at 1529 Avenue K, Scottsbluff, NE
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.