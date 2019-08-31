Gary and Barbara Lattin will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary with their family. They were married by Pastor Marion Chastain at The Church at Bryant on Saturday September 5, 1959.
Their daughters are Laurie Whitney & Rebecca OTT. Rob & Laurie Whitney live in Fort Morgan, Colorado. Greg and Rebecca Ott are living in Indio, California. Grandchildren are Jill, Jackie & Calvin. Great-grandchildren are Tristan, Jacob, Roselynn (Rose) and Addalynn (Addie).
Cards may be sent to: Gary and Barbara Lattin, 100076 Chlopek Drive, Minatare, NE 69356.