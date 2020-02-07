On February 12, Gerald and Barbara Skiles of Scottsbluff will celebrate their 70th wedding anniversary. They were married February 12, 1950, at Mascot Evangelical Church Mascot, Nebraska. A family
celebration dinner was held at the Bucking Horse Steak House in Torrington on February 8th, given by their children. Their children are Jerry Skiles, Scottsbluff; Cindy (John) Chain, Kansas City, Kansas;
David (Mary) Skiles, Scottsbluff; Debra (Rod) Schmer, Scottsbluff; Sandy (Brad) Amen, Omaha; Candy (Bob) Keigher, Scottsbluff; Kim (Dennis) Leeper, North Platte.
They Have 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren with another to arrive in late February.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.