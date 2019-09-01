Hal and Shirley Brethour

Shirley (Lockwood) and Hal Brethour will celebrate their 63rd wedding anniversary Sept. 2, 2019.
They were married in Kimball Nebraska at United Methodist Church in 1956. During their 63 years together, they had 3 beautiful daughters. Their family would like to thank you for all the encouragement “along the way.”
Our daughters Sherry (Tom) Kelly, children Caleb and Grace; Susan (Buck) Klemola and their daughters Tressa, Corrie and Erika as well as their oldest daughter Sandy’s family Rick, Bethany, Joel and Amy are hosting a card shower. Please send cards to 311 Granda Vista, Torrington, WY 82240 to help us celebrate their 63 years of marriage.
We continue to keep Sandy, who passed away in 1997, in our hearts and prayers.