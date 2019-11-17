Jerry and Alice Wineman of Gering will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on November 26, 2019.

They were married at the Gering United Methodist Church on November 26, 1969.

To celebrate their anniversary, well wishes can be sent to them at: 1515 17th St., Gering, NE 69341.

