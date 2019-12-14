Jerry and Cleo Keith of Taylor, Nebraska, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on December 27, 2019.
Their children would like to honor them with a card shower. Please send cards to 508 7th St., Taylor, NE 68879.
Their family is looking forward to celebrating with them over the holidays.
