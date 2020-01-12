Jim and Denise Prohs Jan 12, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Subscribe for 14¢ / day Jim and Denise Prohs Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The children of Jim and Denise Prohs are hosting a card shower, in honor of 50 years of marriage. Mail cards to 1509 10th Street, Gering, NE. 69341. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jim Denise Prohs Mail Marriage Shower Ne. Child In Case You Missed It Announcements Jim and Denise Prohs Announcements Stephanie Garwood and Levi McConkey Announcements Ezekiel Post, Theodore Post Announcements Rebecca Goldrick × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Nebraska State Patrol releases information on reporting drone activity Alliance public defender arrested on drug charge Semitrailer driver dead after colliding with freight train Sinclair fuel station, restaurants BluTaco and Which Wich aim to open soon Mysterious drone sightings expand into western Nebraska promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 promotion College Bound July 2019 More Latest Local Offers Panhandle Lawn Care LLC. is offering residential snow removal for Ferguson Agency, Inc. We offer the best rates on all MC Family Dentistry Matthew J. Coon DDS Accepting New Patients Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
