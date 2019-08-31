Kennedy, Charlie, Owen and Jay are excited to celebrate their grandparent’s 40th wedding anniversary.
John and Mary Andre were wed on September 8th, 1979. They raised their two children Natalie (Jack) Arnold and Jonathan (Becky) Andre in Banner County prior to moving to Gering and now residing in Morrill.
This year marks the first year of them being empty grandparent nesters. Natalie, Jack, Kennedy and Jay live in Chandler, Arizona; while, Jonathan, Becky, Charlie and Owen have moved to Paxton, Nebraska. Without living close to John and Mary, their kids would like to throw them a HUGE card shower. After they celebrate their anniversary in Morrill, they will travel to Paxton and then to Chandler to celebrate with their excited grandkids.
Please send cards to John and Mary Andre, 650 Center Avenue, Morrill, NE 69358.