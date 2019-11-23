Johnny and Marjorie Andreas will celebrate 70 years of marriage on November 27. They were married at Zion Evangelical Lutheran (now called Faith United Church of Christ) at Bayard on November 27, 1949.
Their children, Connie and Mike Broderick of Sublimity, Oregon; Brian Andreas of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Jim and Rhonda Martin of Elkhorn, and Deb and Sam Serda of Scottsbluff, along with their nine grandchildren and 14 grandchildren wish them a very happy anniversary.
Johnny and Marj would enjoy hearing from friends and family. Cards can be sent to them at 111 W. 36th #620, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
