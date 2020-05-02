Lester and Susan Olson recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
They were married at Christ the King Church in Gering on April 19, 1980. Lester was raised in Wheatland, WY and Susan in Gering, but they met in Washington state while both serving in the Navy. Gering has been their home for 30 years. They have three daughters; Tasha Olson, April Olson, and Lesley(Sheldon) Bybee.
Congratulations Mom and Dad! We love you!
