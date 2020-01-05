Merle Parker and Rosella Mae Zimmerman of Scottsbluff are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary.
They were married at the Lutheran Church in Denver, Colorado on January 15, 1950, and to this union were born two sons, Don Parker and Lloyd Glen.
Merle and Rosie have four grandchildren, four great grandchildren, one great-great-granddaughter and numerous loving, extended family members. Don died on June 28, 2019.
Their family requests a card shower to celebrate their 70 years together. No gifts please.
