Our beloved parents, Mike and Pam Swartz, will be celebrating their 35th wedding anniversary on June 22, 2020. We wish and hope that you take a few minutes of your time to send our parents a simple card wishing them congratulations on 35 years of marriage.
Please send all cards to the following address: Mike and Pam Swartz, 40134 Driftwood Road, Minatare, NE 69356. Their children; Dustin Swartz, Adriane McPhail, and Jessica Swartz sincerely thank you!
