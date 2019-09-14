Raul and Virginia Flores celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on Sept. 12.
They were married in 1964 at Christ the King Catholic Church in Gering.
Their children are Raul (Sarah) Flores Jr., Martin (Tammy) Flores, Anita (Kelley) Kisser, Phillip Flores and Sylvia (Sergio) Carabajal. Their grandchildren are Alissa Salas, Lee Salas Jr., Sierra Flores, Alex Flores, Carmine and Marcello Carabajal. Great-grandchildren are Alainah, Angelo and Jose Duque and Keiran Salas. Wishing them congratulations and best wishes.
The couple resides at 98 Barbara Lane, Gering, NE 69341.
