Robert and Betty Aschenbrenner will be celebrating their 65th Wedding Anniversary on November 28. They were married at Emmanuel Congregational Church on November 28, 1954.
Their son: Steven Aschenbrenner and wife Alicia, Mitchell, ; Grandson: Jason Aschenbrenner and wife Erin, Gering, and Granddaughter Amy Welsch and husband Johnny, Morrill, would like to honor them with a card shower.
Cards may be sent to Robert and Betty at: 100743 County Rd. 17, Mitchell, NE 69357.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.