Roger and Julia Meisner

Family and friends are invited to an open house Sunday, Sept.22, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, 2055 U Street, Gering, Nebraska, in celebration of Roger and Julia (Judy) Meisner’s 60th Wedding Anniversary.
The couple was married Sept. 13, 1959, at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff.
Their daughters and grandchildren are hosting the event. Their daughters are Dianne and husband Dusty Lana and Elaine and husband Brian Roberts. Their grandchildren are Amy and husband Kevin Hauser, Jenna Roberts (Jack Redman), Melissa Woodson, Justin Lana (Maggie Skiles). Their great-grandchildren are Emily Shepherd, Aubrey Woodson and Clayton Woodson. The couple requests no gifts please.
