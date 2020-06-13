Roger & Pat Korell will be celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married June 17th 1960 at the Assembly of God Church in Bayard. Cards and well wishes may be sent to 643 3rd Avenue Bayard, NE 69334.

