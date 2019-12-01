Ron and Ellen (Baker) Ritchey celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on November 29th, 2019.
Ellen Anne Baker, daughter of Dr. Paul and Dorothy Baker, married Ronald William Ritchey on November 29, 1969 at the Church of Bryant (currently Westway Christian Church). After their marriage, they settled in the Greater Chicago Area where Ron finished his Masters in Missions and Ellen worked as a nurse. Upon completion of his degree, they moved to Java, Indonesia and worked there for 16 1/2 years. In Indonesia, they had three children, Deric Ritchey, Dr. Dasen Ritchey, and Dorothy Ritchey Foster. Returning to the USA, they lived in Scottsbluff for 17 years where Ron taught at Platte Valley Bible College and Ellen worked as an RN. They returned to Indonesia after the Indian Ocean Tsunami of 2004 to work in the recovery efforts there and have lived in Southeast Asia since that time.
Their children along with spouses Christina (Deric), Rebecca (Dasen) and Chris (Dorothy) and their nine grandchildren ( Evan, Hadiah, Esther, Hannah, Miriam, Danny, Luke, Elle, and Joey) celebrate this wonderful occasion with them. Loving God and loving people have been Ron and Ellen’s greatest desires, and we rejoice in their faithful service to each other and to the world!
