Roy and Carolyn Austin of Morrill will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary with an open house, Sunday, February 16, at the American Legion, 117 Center Avenue, in Morrill from 1pm-4pm.
Roy & Carolyn were married February 13, 1960 at the Morrill Methodist Church, Morrill, Ne.
Cards may also be sent to Roy and Carolyn at: 622 Lincoln Ave., Morrill, Ne. 69358.
Hosting the open house will be their children: Jerry Austin, Tod (Connie) Austin, Randy (Tanya) Austin, Kim Blome and Julie (Nick) Harms.
Let your presence be your gift.
