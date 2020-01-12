Stephanie Garwood and Levi McConkey were united in marriage on June 29, 2019, by Alan Joslin at the Weborg 21 Centre in Gering.
Stephanie is the daughter of Mary & Roger Garwood and Levi is the son of Carolyn and the late Dennis McConkey all of Scottsbluff.
The bride was given in marriage by her father, and attended by her Maid of Honor Krystal Holten. Bridesmaids were April Strom, Lisa Guel, Ashlynn Palser, Amber Miller, Megan Grote and Krystal Deines. Jennifer Garwood-McGraw served as Personal Attendant to the Bride.
The Groom was attended by his Best Man Jim Neu. Groomsmen were Nate Strom, Rod McConkey, Gavin McConkey, Cory Whittaker, Matt Hill, and Chad Worth. Ring Bearer was Jaxon McConkey and Flower Girl was Alayna Strom.
Stephanie graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2000, and works at W.P.C.I as a random pool coordinator. Levi graduated from Scottsbluff High School in 2001 and works at B&C Steel as the warehouse manager.
Stephanie, Levi and family make their home in Gering. Mr. & Mrs. McConkey plan to take a belated honeymoon to Hawaii.
