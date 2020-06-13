Terry and Paula Schank will be celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary on June 14, 2020.
Their daughters, Tara (Taylor) Pope and Crystal (Reed) Palser & grandchildren, Ashlynn, Cord, Parker, Easton, and Olivia wish to congratulate them. May they be blessed with many future years of happiness together. Greetings may be sent to them at: 250439 Highland Road, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
