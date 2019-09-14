Thom and LaRita VanBoskirk celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 28, 2019.
They have enjoyed a summer of traveling and family gatherings as commemorations of 50 years of marriage. The VanBoskirks have lived all of that 50 years in Gering and want to thank the community for being a great place to live. They are looking forward to many more years together as they continue to live in Gering.
Let’s wish them congratulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.