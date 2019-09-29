Tyler and Chelsey Nichols celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Sept. 22, 2019.
They were united in marriage last year in York, Nebraska, at Wessels Living History Farm on a perfect September day. In December, the couple traveled to Belize for their honeymoon and enjoyed some time on the beach, canoeing, exploring ancient ruins, snorkeling, cave touring and Zip lining. They currently reside in Bridgeport with their daughter Bethany, who is a freshman at Bridgeport Public Schools.
Chelsey works as the sales manager with Neal Smith State farm in Scottsbluff, while Tyler helps to run his family farm in Bridgeport with his brother and parents. Chelsey’s parents reside in Davenport, Nebraska.
“Happy Anniversary to the man who has made my life complete. I’m so blessed that God brought us together, and I can’t wait to write the remaining chapters of my life with you. I love you Tyler.” -Chelsey
