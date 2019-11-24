Valentino and Mary Lou Murillo

Valentino and Mary Lou Murillo

Valentino and Mary Lou Murillo are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. They were married at Our Lady Guadalupe Church in Scottsbluff on Thanksgiving Day November 25, 1954 by Fr. James Whalen.

Their children, 12 daughters and 7 sons, would like to honor them with a card shower.

Cards may be sent to: Valentino and Mary Lou Murillo at 51 So. Terry Blvd, Gering, NE 69341.

