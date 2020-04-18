Birth Adeline Rose Ingram Karl and Tiffany Ingram of Burlington, Colorado are proud to announce the birth of their daughter, Adeline Rose. Adeline was born in Denver, Colorado at Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center on November 19, 2019. She weighed 6 pounds 15 ounces and was 20 inches long. Welcoming her into the family are big brother Kevin, of Burlington, Colorado, grandparents Roy and Jane Ingram of Kimball, Nebraska, Brenda and Jim Tomes of Burlington, Colorado and Richard Ramos of Burlington, Colorado; great grandparents Rosemary Jostes of Stratton, Colorado, Harold and Audrey Eisenbart of Stratton, Colorado and Lolita Ramos of Burlington, Colorado.
