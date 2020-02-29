Mainly clear. Low 27F. WNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 2, 2020 @ 3:48 pm
Anita Duncan
Anita Duncan & family will be celebrating her 80th Birthday on Sunday, March 8, 2020 with an Open House at Emmanuel Congregational Church, 2-4 p.m.
Let your presence be your gift next Sunday.
