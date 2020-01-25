Betty Peterson Jan 25, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Betty Peterson Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Betty Peterson will celebrate her 90th Birthday February 1st. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send Betty a card to P.O. Box 2121, Scottsbluff, NE 69363. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Betty Peterson Scottsbluff Birthday Ne Shower In Case You Missed It Announcements Ethan Nelson Announcements Betty Peterson Announcements LeAnne Buhr and Brett Miller Announcements Mary Kirkpatrick × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Mitchell man charged with animal abuse, accused of killing cat and dog during separate incidents Four arrested on drug charges Bayard senator proposes interesting idea: Get rid of property, income taxes Airport director Raul Aguallo placed on leave pending investigation Steven Allen Klein promotion TV Week promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 More Latest Local Offers Dohse Senior Ins. Leland Dohse -Going on Medicare or leaving PAINTING Interior & Exterior Commercial/Residential FREE ESTIMATES Call Jeff 308-641-8373 Tando Insurance Plan G Medicare Supplements have the best coverage Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
