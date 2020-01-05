Bill Osborn Jan 5, 2020 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Bill Osborn Subscribe for 14¢ / day Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bill Osborn, born January 7, 1930, is turning 90 this year! Celebrate with Bill and his family on Sunday, January 11 at the Residency from 3 to 5 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Bill Osborn Residency Family In Case You Missed It Announcements LaDonna Brehm Announcements Betty Lou Kanzler Announcements Viola Mittleider Announcements Bill Osborn × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular ASK A COP: What age is a kid allowed to stay home on their own? Swarms of drones sighted in northeast Colorado reportedly spreading into southwest Nebraska Area outfitter surprised when Scott Frost hunting photo goes viral 2020 Box Butte County Fair Headliner Announced States have so many foster children they're putting them in detention centers and hotels promotion Big Bucks Photo Contest promotion Readers' Choice 2019 promotion Fall Sports 2019 promotion College Bound July 2019 More Latest Local Offers Installation & Service of the most complete stock of gas Lennox High Efficiency Heating & Cooling products Independent Plumbing & Nemnich Automotive Automotive Repair, Storage & Performance modifications 308-631-5551 Contests & Events Pro Football Contest College Football Contest
