Birth Theodore "Theo" Hein Tran Dr. & Mr

Birth Theodore "Theo" Hein Tran Dr. & Mrs. Patrick Brown are pleased to announce the birth of their grandson, Theodore "Theo" Hein Tran. Theo was born January 25, 2020 at 5:56 p.m. weighing 7 lbs 3 oz and measuring 18 1/2 in. He is the son of Duong and Brooke Tran of Kansas City, MO.
