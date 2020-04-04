Birth Maximillian Dutkiewicz Rodney and Debra Schmer of Scottsbluff are proud to announce the birth of their grandson, Maximillian Thomas Eugene Dutkiewicz of Barrington, IL on Feb 12, 2020. Max weighed 7lbs 14oz. and was 20 inches long. His parents are Mark and Jacque Dutkiewicz of Barrington, IL. Paternal grandparents are the late Thomas and Peggy Dutkiewicz. Great grandparents are Gerald & Barbara Skiles of Scottsbluff and the late Willard & Betty Schmer and Aunt Jennifer Schmer of Scottsbluff.
