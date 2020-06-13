Birth

Birth Slater Wesley Gompert Douglas and Kristen (Avila) Gompert of Scottsbluff, Nebraska are proud to announce the birth of their son Slater Wesley Gompert. He was born at Regional West Medical Center on December 24, 2019 at 7:23 a.m. He weighed 8 pounds and was 20 1/2 inches long. Welcoming him to the family are his sisters Reygan Kay and Lainey Elizabeth. Proud Grandparents are Jeff and Laurene Avila of Henry, NE, and Kurt and Sandy Gompert of Mitchell, NE. Great-grandparents are Tony and Janice Avila of Mitchell, NE, and Lucille Meyer of Gering, NE.

