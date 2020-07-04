Birth

Birth Elijah James Young Jesse and April Young of Big Springs, NE would like to announce the birth of their son, Elijah James. Welcoming him home is big brother, AJ. Elijah was born on January 26, 2020 at 7:47 pm at Ogallala Community Hospital weighing 7lbs 9.5oz. and measuring 20 in. long. Grandparents are Kenny and Linda Stangle of Hemingford, NE and Mary Young of Gordon, NE. Great-grandparents are Joyce Stangle of Marsland, NE and Esther Svitak of Creighton, NE.

