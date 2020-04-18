Birthday Jack Hartshorn Jack Hartshorn will be celebrating his 80th birthday on Sunday April 19th, 2020. His family would like to honor this special event by hosting a card shower. Birthday cards and well wishes may be sent to 2910 Ave C, Scottsbluff, NE 69361. In keeping with current health guidelines, please refrain from making any in person visits, thank you.
