Birthday Melvin Dean Surratt Melvin Dean Surratt celebrated his 85th birthday on April 3, 2020. His children; Debbie & Glen Stubby, Russ & Yvonne Surratt, Randy Surratt, and Diane & Steve Bolek, his grandchildren; Stu Stubby, Tom & Nickey Bolek, Ashley & Jon Sterkel, and the late Russell Surratt, his great grandchildren; Keelan & Harlyn Bolek, Wesson & Paisley Sterkel would all like to honor this occasion with a card shower. Please send birthday wishes to to: Melvin Surratt, 1102 42nd St., Scottsbluff, NE, 69361. Melvin resides at the Western Nebraska Veterans' Home in Scottsbluff. Melvin served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.