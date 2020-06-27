Birthday

Birthday Harry Bishop The Family of Harry Bishop would like to honor him with a card shower for his 90th birthday. Harry was born July 5th, 1930 in Burwell, Nebraska. Please send your cards to: 3726 Juniper Drive, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.

