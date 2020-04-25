Birthday Carol Laucomer The family of Carol Laucomer wishes to celebrate her birthday with a card shower. She turned 90 on April 25th. Cards may be sent to Carol at: 320 E. 42nd St. Apt. S107, Scottsbluff, NE 69361.
