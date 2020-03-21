Birthday Jim Engler Jim Engler is turning 80 on March 28th. The open house on March 28th, 2020 at The Fairfield Inn has been cancelled and will be rescheduled at a later date. His family would still like to honor him with a card shower. Birthday wishes may be sent to him at: 8 Oakwood Grove, Gering, NE 69341.
