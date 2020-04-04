Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR THE WESTERN NEBRASKA PANHANDLE MONDAY AFTERNOON... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING FOR ELEVATED WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 311, 312, AND 313... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHEYENNE HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONE 311.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 312.FIRE WEATHER ZONE 313. * WIND...SUSTAINED WINDS OF 15-20MPH WITH POSSIBLE WIND GUSTS UP TO 25MPH * HUMIDITY...RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES BETWEEN 10-15% POSSIBLE * HAINES...3-6 * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS MAY DEVELOP. LISTEN FOR LATER FORECASTS AND POSSIBLE RED FLAG WARNINGS. &&