Birthday

Birthday Donna Hackman In honor of Donna Hackman's milestone birthday of 90 years young on June 28th, her family would like to bless her with a card shower. She grew up and lived in Scottsbluff her entire life. There are many special friends that she knows and loves in the Scottsbluff/Gering area, so it would be a tremendous blessing for her to hear from many of you on this momentous occasion. Please send birthday cards to the following address: Donna Hackman c/o Lisa Echtenkamp, 83449 Highway 81, Norfolk, NE 68701.

Tags

(0) comments

