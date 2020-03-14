Birthday Muriel Diers Seiver Muriel Diers Seiver will be celebrating her 100th birthday on March 21. Muriel was born on March 21, 1920 in Seward, Ne. Her family would like to honor her with a card shower. Cards can be sent to Muriel at: Residency Care Center, 2120 Circle Dr., #402, Scottsbluff, Ne. 69361.
