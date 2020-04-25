Birthday

Birthday Avis Herman (Nichols) Avis Herman of Greeley Colorado will clebrate her 102nd birthday on April 27, 2020. She was born in a three room soddy with 11 brothers and sisters. She has lived in the Mcgrew and Gering communities. Cards and well wishes may be sent to her at: Meadowview of Greeley, Room 211, 5300 West 29th, Greeley, CO 80634.

