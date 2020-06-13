Birthday

Birthday Angel Cabral Angel Cabral will be turning 50 on June 18, 2020., His family would like to honor him with a card shower. If you know this Cabral brother, reach out and wish him a Happy 50th birthday! Love his parents Phillip & Jennie Esparza and Brother, Eric (Candy) Cabral.

