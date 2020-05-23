Birthday

Birthday Betty Parmenter Betty (Schafer) Parmenter of Gering will be celebrating her 97th birthday on May 28th, 2020. Her children: Kathy McCool, Shirley (Ralph) Baker, Virginia Parmenter, Joan (Wade) Hall, Nancy Aguirre, Peggy (Tom) Welsch, RJ (Sandy) Parmenter, Roger Parmenter, Mary Parmenter, Michele (Steve) Flott, and Paul (Lana) Parmenter, along with her 24 grandchildren and 47 great-grand-children, would like to honor her with a card shower. Please send birthday greetings to Betty at: 270322 CR S, Gering, NE 69341.

